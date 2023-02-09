Republicans have filed dozens of bills to disrupt transgender youth health care

Published by

Stateline.org

Republican lawmakers in more than half the states are continuing a party-line push to restrict doctors and other medical providers from offering some gender-affirming health care to minors, even with parents’ consent. In late January, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, signed legislation making the Beehive State the first this year to ban some medical interventions for patients under 18, including hormone therapy and gender-affirmation surgery. Adolescents who were diagnosed with gender dysphoria — a mismatch between their gender identity and sex assigned at birth — before the law took effec…

Read More