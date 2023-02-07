Retired, Single & Sexy! Tom Brady Holds His Hand Over His Private Parts In Nearly Nude Selfie — See Photo

mega

Tom Brady‘s latest sultry snap has fans drooling.

On Monday, February 6, the legendary quarterback took to his Instagram Story to tease his 13.4 million followers with a stripped-down mirror selfie.

“Deals a deal,” Brady wrote alongside a shirtless photo of him on his bed in a pair of boxers. The 45-year-old positioned one of his football-throwing hands directly over his private parts, while the other held onto his iPhone to take the picture.

“Did I do it right?” the father-of-three asked his former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

The jaw-dropping upload comes more than six months after Brady took to Twitter with a promise to recreate the shirtless models’ poses from a Brady Brand photo shoot in June 2022 — but only if his post received more than 40,000 likes.

“Hey @TomBrady we haven’t forgotten about this,” the NFL star’s apparel brand wrote on Monday morning alongside the resurfaced tweet.

“How it started…” Brady captioned a screenshot of the Twitter exchange, which he posted on his instagram Story to provide background explanation before he shared the nearly nude selfie.

The handsome hunk’s thirst trap comes less than one week after the recently divorced celebrity announced his retirement on Wednesday, February 1.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady explained last week of the end to his well-acclaimed career as one of the greatest football players of all time.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded,” the sports icon continued in regard to his first retirement exactly one year prior, which he back tracked on 40 days later.

“I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” the ex-husband of Gisele Bündchen quipped.

“So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” Brady concluded.