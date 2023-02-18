Watch: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law doesn’t ‘go far enough’ Nikki Haley says in shot at DeSantis and attack on LGBTQ people

Published by

AlterNet

Former Trump Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took a shot at Ron DeSantis while targeting LGBTQ people, saying the Florida GOP governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” law doesn’t go far enough. In a rambling, fast-talking speech the first Republican to challenge Trump told voters at an Exeter, New Hampshire town hall Thursday that schools should not be saying anything about sex or gender until at least seventh grade. The Florida law bans discussion of “inappropriate” conversations, especially related to LGBTQ people, technically until after third gr…

Read More