Cher, 76, Reveals She’s Making Two Albums With Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards, 36

Published by

uInterview.com

Cher and Alexander Edwards have been dating since November 2022, and the two are taking the next step by producing music together. Cher, 76, recently revealed to E! News that she is “going to England to make two albums” and “some of the songs Alexander gave me so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he goes everything, so I’m happy about that.” Cher and Edwards, 36, met at the New York Fashion Week shortly after Edwards’ breakup with Amber Rose the previous year. After being caught by the paparazzi leaving a restaurant hand-in-hand, Cher took to social media to make …

Read More