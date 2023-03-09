Madonna Locks Lips & Confirms Romance With Much-Younger Boxer: See Strange Photos

mega

Madonna has sealed her fate with a kiss!

The Queen of Pop confirmed a romance with her son David Banda‘s boxing coach, Josh Popper, by sharing a photo of the two engaging in a steamy smooch via her Instagram Story.

@madonna/instagram

“Killers who are partying,” Madonna oddly wrote in text beneath the image of the dynamic duo kissing through their face coverings — which they seemed to be wearing as part of a costume for a Purim celebration.

“How my Purim went…” the “Material Girl” singer — who was dressed up as Queen Esther — stated in the first snap of her Instagram Story spam before dropping the lip-locking moment.

@madonna/instagram

The picture comes after weeks of swirling romance rumors and just days after Madonna sat ringside at her man’s boxing match on Friday, March 3, as OK! previously reported.

The 64-year-old showed off her 29-year-old hunk’s muscular physique on Instagram, and she even shared a photo of the pair flashing cheesy smiles after the fight concluded.

At the time, however, it was still unclear whether there were sparks flying between the two, as a source claimed: “He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment.”

While this might be just another casual fling for the pop star, the pair’s puckered-up PDA surely seems to speak for itself.

@madonna/instagram

The insider did note they wouldn’t “rule out any romance in the future,” so it is plausible they are just taking things slow.

Madonna’s newest relationship comes after she suffered a “crisis of confidence” following her 2023 Grammys debut.

News broke that the award-winning artist had split from her even younger ex-boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, 23, just last month, as an additional insider confessed it was the cherry on top of the incessant hate she’d been receiving on the internet.

“It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time,” the source spilled. “She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.” Nonetheless, it just seemed to be one final blow after being publicly humiliated for her “unrecognizable” appearance on the Grammy’s stage.

“She said no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her. She’s never been out of favor for so long,” the insider concluded.