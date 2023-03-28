Judge orders Alabama parents to turn over health records of trans children

Published by

Raw Story

A federal judge has ordered parents fighting an Alabama ban on gender-affirming care to turn over their children’s medical records. Five parents who filed a lawsuit challenging a 2022 state law they say deprives them of the right to make important decisions about their own children’s health care, which prompted state attorney general Steve Marshall to ask for medical and mental health records related to their children’s treatment for gender dysphoria, and U.S. District Court judge Liles Burke ruled Monday those records were relevant to the case, reported AL.com. “The Parent Plaintiffs claim th…

