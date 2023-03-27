Kevin Bacon Praises ‘Wigloose: The Rusical’ Amid Anti-Drag Politics

Published by

uInterview.com

As part of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the drag queens put on a stunning show of Wigloose: The Rusical about the queens overcoming a small town that tries to ban drag. The musical theater challenge was inspired by Kevin Bacon‘s Footloose, which he loved. On his Instagram story, Bacon, 64, posted a link to the episode, writing, “Big shoutout to @rupalsdragrace’s Wigloose: the RuSical (and props to Heaven Bacon [winky face emoji] @looseyladuca). With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time. Drag is an art and drag is a right.” 50 BEST CELEBRITY BIKINIS SLIDESHOW! Lo…

Read More