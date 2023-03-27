Christine and the Queens hails pop icon Madonna

Christine and the Queens thinks Madonna is the “most emblematic female voice” in the pop world.

The 34-year-old singer worked with Madonna on his new album, ‘Paranoia, Angels, True Love’, and he relished the experience of collaborating with the pop icon, who plays a mysterious character who appears throughout the record.

Chris told the BBC: “What is the most emblematic female voice we have in the pop landscape? She has such an imprint on everybody’s subconscious.

“She did a very risky FaceTime when I explained the whole concept and I was like, ‘Do you want to be an actress in this weird musical? To be exactly also the great actress you are?’ Because she’s multifaceted. She’s not even enclosed in one person.

“And she said, ‘Yes!’ I think because she was enticed by the insanity of the whole thing. She was like, ‘You’re crazy. I’ll do it!’

“I sent her lines that I wrote because she’s embodying the character of Big Eye, a very ambivalent ‘being of light’. We don’t really know if it’s AI, a true angel, or maybe my mum?

“Or if it’s maybe me. She’s has this voice that encloses all of the others and she’s piercing through in the record to just give the wisdom we need.”

Madonna features on three tracks on the new album, and Chris insists he’d be happy to return the favour one day.

The singer shared: “She sent me the lines and she delivered in such a perfect way. So I had the emotions of a stage director having the best, best performer to direct, and she delivered in exactly the right way.

“I’m truly joyful that she trusted me enough to give me this impeccable piece of theatre. And also, any time she wants me to just do something for her, I’ll be of service all my life.”