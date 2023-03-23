Lourdes Leon Insists She Is ‘Nothing Without My Family’ Months After Madonna Admits Motherhood Is ‘Exhausting’

MEGA

As Lourdes Leon progresses her music career, she always makes sure to pay homage to her roots.

The daughter of Madonna teased fans with a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from her “Love Me Still” music video shoot via Instagram, where she admitted, “I am nothing without my family” in the post’s caption on Tuesday, March 21.

Mega

“BTS OF * LOVE ME STILL* BY JIMMY @jimmysworld_ FT LOLAHOL CAPTURED BY FABULOUS @jacobnewyork 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” the message additionally read.

In one photo, Leon struck a pose next to three other individuals, while the second image portrayed the 26-year-old being lifted into the air with a joint pressed between her lips.

MEGA

This isn’t the first time Leon has noted she’s a famous offspring.

In November 2022, the “Lock&Key” singer admitted, “Yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” as she navigated the start of her adult life and the abundance of opportunity it had to offer.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that,” Leon emphasized of Madonna and Carlos Leon — who dated the Queen of Pop for three years in the ‘90s while welcoming their daughter in 1996.

Although she is immensely grateful for having a legendary singer as a mom, Leon doesn’t want her own personal hard work to go unnoticed.

MEGA

“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” she explained during the interview last year, as OK! previously reported.

Just as much as Leon faces difficulty in being the child of a pop star, Madonna herself recently confessed she “struggles” with motherhood as a whole.

“Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the 64-year-old — who has raised all six of her children for the most part as a single mom — expressed during an interview published Wednesday, January 18.

“It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle. Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” the “Material Girl” singer concluded at the time.