Right-wing crowdfunding site hosts neo-Nazi project to create whites-only community in Maine

Published by

Raw Story

GiveSendGo, the right-wing website that bills itself as the “#1 FreeChristian Fundraising Site,” is hosting a funding project by neo-Nazi activist Christopher Polhaus to create an all-white community in Maine, reported VICE News on Thursday. The website, which has previously come under fire for letting the extremist group the Proud Boys raise millions on their platform, was notified Polhaus is trying to finance and recruit for a white nationalist scheme, but he remains up as of press time, reported Ben Makuch. “Pohlhaus served in the Marines for four years in the 2000s and gained prominence am…

Read More