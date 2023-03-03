No, US President Biden Did Not Make Transphobic Remarks

Published by

By Hazel Gandhi A doctored video showing US President Joe Biden mocking transwomen and making derogatory transphobic remarks at a recent address is circulating with claims that he has come out against the trans community. Several Facebook posts have lauded Biden for the comments that he can be heard making in the morphed video. BOOM found that the video has been edited and overlaid with an audio where Biden is heard making the transphobic remarks; in the original clip, Biden is talking about the aid offered to Ukraine by US and NATO. In the morphed viral video, Biden can be heard saying, “You …

