City Councilwoman Comes Out as Gay While Handing a Homophobic Bigot His Ass: WATCH

The city of Minot, North Dakota raised an LGBTQ Pride flag last week as part of a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month. The flag-raising was delayed until September because of the COVID pandemic.

It also ticked off a lot of angry homophobes who brought their complaints to the Minot City Council. But one bigot didn’t expect to come up against Councilwoman Carrie Evans, who let the citizen have it.

Said Evans: “So Mr. Walker, if you’re not aware, and I think a lot of people in this room are not aware, and have come here just because this is a gay issue, I am proudly the first openly elected lesbian in North Dakota. So that is why I am not paying any heed to your crap!”

The Dickinson Press reported that Evans’ sexual orientation was not previously known to the public.

“We, the people. I’m the people. I live in Minot. I am a taxpayer,” Evans added, on a tear. “I am a person. I get to see myself represented on that flagpole just as much as the people who got the Juneteenth flag last month, as much as the POW/MIA will get later this month.”

Evans continued: “Every single person is entitled to see themselves represented. We are not some group of people who live in San Francisco or Seattle. We are HERE. We are your elected officials. We are your brothers. we are your sisters, and don’t tell me you’re not hatred or anger. That’s all I feel. I’ve had to listen to it for days now, as has the mayor and many of my colleagues. It is unacceptable!”

“This city is big enough for all of us,” Evans said, dropping the mic. “Me having a flag flying does not take away anything from your rights. But you know what it does for me? It shows me I live in a city that appreciates and embraces me, and my community. And I can live here and feel safe. That’s what it does. I’m sorry that it doesn’t make you feel comfortable, but we’re here, we’re queer, and we’re not going away!”

Check it out: