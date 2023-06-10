Arizona governor vetoes youth trans bathroom ban; vows to ‘veto every bill that aims to attack children’

Published by

New York Daily News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would ban public school students from using restrooms and changing rooms that align with their gender identity, calling it “yet another discriminatory act against LGBTQ+ youth passed by the majority at the state legislature.” Republican lawmakers, who have a slim majority in both legislative chambers, have advanced a slate of bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ people, which the Human Rights Campaign described as an effort to “assault the LGBTQ+ community and attack transgender children to appease their base.” Hobbs, who recently rejected a bill …

