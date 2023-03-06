She was a federal officer wrongfully in prison on a gun charge. Now she is going back to work behind bars.

Published by

NJ.com

Dana Johnson may be the only person ever to make the harrowing journey from federal law enforcement officer to state prison inmate — and back again. Arrested in 2018 for allegedly carrying a handgun without a permit, the Winslow Township woman maintained her innocence, insisting a federal law intended to protect police meant she didn’t need one. She spent three years in state prison before an appellate court agreed, wiping out her conviction in December. On Monday, she’ll go back to work. “It’s kind of terrifying,” she told NJ Advance Media. “I struggled. I’m still struggling now.” Johnson’s s…

Read More