‘Gay Key West Uncovered’ Visits Key West’s Famous (and Infamous) Clothing-Optional, Sex-Positive LGBTQ Guesthouses Island House, Equator and More: LISTEN

Legs tangled in sheets. Bodies glistening by the pool. No tanlines.

Maybe you’ve seen the steamy ads and wondered what it’s really like to stay at one of Key West’s LGBTQ guesthouses. From the party-hard energy pulsing at New Orleans House to the mom-friendly cross-community mix at Alexander’s Guesthouse, Key West offers a range of experiences for queer travelers.

In this week’s episode of Towleroad’s Gay Key West Uncovered, we explore the perks (and pleasures) awaiting at the island’s four LGBTQ guesthouses, speak candidly about the island’s clothing-optional culture with managers at male-only resort Equator and go from the sundeck to the pool to the kitchen at the iconic Island House.

The carefree atmosphere is just another extension the unique Key West culture we explored in the podcast’s premiere episode. Coupled with the island’s vibrant LGBTQ community, it’s a vacation spot like no other.

Listen in and find the perfect place to stay for you.

Available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Stitcher and more.

Gay Key West Uncovered is a six-part miniseries hosted by writer, comedian and professional homosexual Bobby Hankinson. Join us as we explore why Key West offers a wild, wonderful, unapologetically queer travel experience like no other. Learn about the island’s unique history, nightlife, restaurants, artists and more straight from the people who make it so special. Well … maybe not too straight.

Gay Key West Uncovered is produced by Towleroad.com and sponsored by Key West.