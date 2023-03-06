Erin Brockovich: The government is lying to Ohioans about water safety in East Palestine after train disaster

Published by

Raw Story

Non-lawyer and clean water crusader Erin Brockovich spoke to TMZ when arriving home at LAX from Ohio and sounded the alarm about residents being lied to in Ohio. “Residents are very frustrated,” she said. “They’re very concerned. I just got a text from one of the residents who have private wells and they confirmed it’s contaminated. But they weren’t too concerned it was a high level.” While local and state officials claimed that the Ohio River was safe, there have been ongoing concerns about the chemicals seeping into the groundwater. Rural residents oftentimes have water wells pumping their o…

