Sir Elton John planning massive holiday after finishing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Sir Elton John is planning a huge holiday after wrapping up his farewell tour but is still keen to make new music.

The 75-year-old pop star has been married to David Furnish since 2005 and is due to wrap up his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in July – which was scheduled to run across three years but ended up being stretched out to five because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and teased that another album is on the cards when he quits touring for good.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “I finish in July and then I am going to go on a vacation with family for two months, and then I am probably going to think about making a record. But I haven’t really thought about who I am going to make it with yet. Now that I have stopped touring, I will have more time.”

The ‘Crocodile Rock’ hitmaker – who has sons Zachary, 12, and 10-year-old Elijah with David – completed the Australian leg of the tour in January and is set to return for a string of shows on home soil from March 23 before going on to Europe and eventually closing out the entire run with a headlining slot at Glastonbury in June.

Just days ago, Elton – who most recently released a reworked version of his hit track ‘Tiny Dancer’ titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ with fellow pop legend Britney Spears – was praised for his constant “hunger” for new music.

Rina Sawayama, who was brought over to Los Angeles to perform at the star’s annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday (12.03.23), said: “Elton John was a stranger that changed my life. He reached out to me because he was a fan of my music. I’m surprised how charitable he lives his life because he’s literally the most famous musician in the whole world.

“He wants to be so in touch with what’s going on in the world, whether it’s new artists – he’s always so hungry and that’s always been inspiring.”