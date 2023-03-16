Uganda to criminalise oral, anal sex among couples

Published by

The Citizen

Uganda’s Parliament’s Legal Affairs committee on Wednesday, March 15, started hearing views from different stakeholders about the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023. The proponent of the Bill, Mr Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality), who was the first to interface with the committee, said the act is against the order of nature and that if no punitive action is taken against the proponents, the victims will continue to suffer. He also said married people who engage in anal or oral penetrative sex should be punished under the new law. “I have had an opportunity to speak to some counsellors; they ha…

