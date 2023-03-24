‘You are welcome here’: Minnesota passes bill to solidify status as a trans refuge state

Published by

AlterNet

Minnesota passed legislation Friday that would make the state as a place of refuge for transgender people, Valley News Live reports. Per the Minnesota Reformer, the bill “would block other states’ laws that are meant to ban or reduce access to gender-affirming care.” Democratic State Rep. Leigh Finke — and Minnesota’s first transgender elected official, said, “To all those families across the United States that are afraid and wondering where they can go for help — Minnesota is saying we see you, we love you and you belong here.” READ MORE: Minnesota enshrines abortion as a ‘fundamental right’ …

