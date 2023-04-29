2 San Diego-area teachers sue school district, state leaders over gender identity privacy policy

Published by

The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO — Two Escondido middle school teachers have sued their own school district and the California Board of Education over policies designed to ensure transgender students’ right to privacy. Rincon Middle School teachers Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West believe they should be able to tell parents about their child’s transgender identity, according to the lawsuit. Escondido Union School District policy and California education guidelines state that transgender students’ gender identities must be kept private, including from parents, unless the students give consent. State officials sa…

Read More