Doctor Who reveals new look as first drag queen villain revealed

Published by

City AM

By Adam Bloodworth Doctor Who’s first drag queen villain has been revealed in new teaser photos published by the BBC. Jinkx Monsoon, the winner of the 5th series of Drag Race was announced earlier this month to be joining the 14th series of the science-fiction show. It’s not yet clear what role Jinkxwill play, although early photos show her wearing a piano-inspired cape, with keys on her cape and chest lapels. The BBC has said Jinx will play “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet,” and in other promotional photos she is seen pouting into the middle distance while positioning her hands as if she…

