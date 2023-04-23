Madonna Flaunts Her Fit Legs In Fishnet Tights As Backup Dancers Grind On Singer During Tour Rehearsal: Photos

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna was totally feeling herself during a recent rehearsal for her upcoming tour — titled The Celebration Tour — set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 19, to share some highlights of her behind-the-scenes practices.

@madonna/Instagram

“No place like home,” Madonna wrote alongside one of the numerous photos she uploaded to the social media app.

The semi-blurred image showed off the “Material Girl” singer’s outfit choice, which featured a blue oversized flannel dress, red sparkly gloves, black fishnet tights and black platform combat boots. Madonna also held onto a Starbucks cup that perfectly matched the fabric on her hands.

@madonna/Instagram

In another picture, the 64-year-old posed perfectly with a microphone, as she showcased her muscular legs and switched her hairstyle from two braids to space buns.

At some point, Madonna slipped on a pair of super distressed blue jeans before being joined by her backup dancers for a seductive snap.

@madonna/Instagram

The two men hovered behind Madonna on either side of her, as one of the dancers with orange-dyed hair grabbed her waist and the other appeared to grind during their dance while the pop star sang.

An inside look into the mom-of-six’s tour rehearsals comes just one two days after Madonna excitedly announced the addition of tour dates in Mexico for her worldwide performances celebrating four decades of her award-winning hits.

“Family and friends. I’m putting more shows on sale,” Madonna announced during a comedic skit she acted in with her children, which the artist shared to her Instagram account on Monday, April 17, as OK! previously reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“The Celebration Tour is coming to Mexico!” the “Like a Virgin” vocalist exclaimed, and while many fans were pleased to hear the news, others begged their favorite singer to add their home countries to the lineup of destinations.

“Madonna come to Argentina! I need to spend my money before inflation devours it!! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷,” one of Madonna’s followers quipped, as another added, “Brazil is waiting for you!!!” and a third asked her to come to Chile, adding, “you owe us 1/3 of the show ten years ago 🇨🇱 🇨🇱 🇨🇱.”