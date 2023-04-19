Ex-‘SNL’ Star Victoria Jackson Goes On Wild Anti-LGBTQ Rant At City Council Meeting

Published by

uInterview.com

FormerSaturday Night Live star, Victoria Jackson, went on a wild rant about homosexuality at a city council meeting in Franklin, Tennessee. Jackson, who was a member of SNL from 1986 to 1992, took to the podium to speak out against the LGBTQ community and their efforts to celebrate Pride this year. She was one of the many residents attending the meeting to speak for or against the local Gay Pride parade. > 50 ‘BEST’ CELEBRITY MUGSHOTS – FAMOUS PEOPLE AT THEIR LOWEST Footage of Jackson, 63, speaking at the meeting was streamed on the city’s YouTube channel, which shows the comedian introducing …

Read More