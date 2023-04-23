‘Fake complaints and other ephemera’ force Missouri to shut down transgender ‘snitch form’: report

Published by

AlterNet

Less than a month after the office of Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Baily launched a website for citizens to report suspected instances of transgender residents engaging in “troubling practices,” the controversial portal has been shut down due to an inundation of “spam, fake complaints, and other ephemera,” Tech Crunch reported on Friday. Bailey’s Press Secretary Madeline Sieren accused “left-wing activists” of sabotaging the online form – which was officially designated as a “tip line” – and kvetched to Tech Crunch that “rather than standing on their supposed science to back u…

Read More