Tommy Lee Deletes Homophobic Post & Apologizes: ‘I’m The Gayest Motherf—er Around!’

Tommy Lee issued a non-apology after reposting a homophobic clip from the far right-wing OAN news network. In the clip, the OAN host Liz Wheeler railed against transgender people who identify as “transracial and “transabled.” 50 BEST CELEBRITY BIKINIS SLIDESHOW! After deleting the clip from his Instagram, the rocker shared a post that read, “I deleted my ‘controversial post because I am in no way transphobic or against the LGBTQ+ community or any f—ing community.” He then added, “I’m the gayest motherf—er around!” The rocker continued, “I just don’t agree with how far some things have been tak…

