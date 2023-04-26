Hundreds of drag performers march on Capitol to protest anti-transgender legislation

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Resplendent in matching scarlet T-shirts, and mauve, chartreuse and fuchsia wigs, platform heels and outrageous makeup, several hundred drag queens marched on the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest legislation targeting their livelihood and transgendercommunity. With over 400 performers, their families, friends, and children from all around the state, it was billed as the largest drag queen march in Florida. “It tells us drag queens are fierce, fabulous and furious. And they are fighting back,” said former Orlando state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, now a Democratic candida…

