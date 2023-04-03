Proud Mom Madonna Gushes Over Her Daughters As They Show Off Their Hidden Talents: Photos

CBS;@madonna/instagram

Madonna has a family of many talents!

On Sunday, April 2, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to showcase how proud she is of her children — specifically her daughter Mercy James, 17, as well as twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.

Madonna’s social media spam started off with a video displaying Mercy’s photography skills.

The “Material Girl” singer hyped up her daughter, who she said was “slayingggggggg!” behind the camera during a photoshoot with model Ivy Mugler.

“Mercy did such a beautiful job of capturing me in my most authentic form — pics coming soon 😌❤️,” Mugler expressed after the shoot, which appeared to take place at various subway stations across New York City.

A couple hours later, Madonna returned to her Instagram profile to share an adorable video of “Kween Estere’s remix,” as the 10-year-old stood behind some DJ equipment and played funky tunes.

Her daughters’ talents kept rolling in, as the pop star uploaded a photo of Estere and Stelle in “cute crochet fits,” which Madonna said were made by the twins themselves.

“Girl Power!” Madonna wrote alongside a second photo of her little ladies in matching fashionable couture. One of the twins donned a full blue crochet outfit — including a hat and purse — while the other styled a purple and pink crochet look with an accent headband.

The 64-year-old’s eldest three children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17 — were not featured in Madonna’s proud mom moment.

The sweet uploads with her youngest girls come just a few months after Madonna opened up about the difficulties she has faced raising her children in the spotlight.

“Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the singer — who has frequently been called out for her raunchy behaviors — admitted during an interview published Wednesday, January 18, as OK! previously reported.

“It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle,” Madonna expressed, noting, “today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.”