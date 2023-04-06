Spain’s new ‘transgender’ law breaks new ground on LGBTIQ+ rights

Published by

Euronews (English)

A new national law for “real and effective equality for trans people” came into force in Spain on 2 March 2023, allowing a person to change their gender identity in the civil register without undergoing a two-year hormonal treatment or obtaining a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, as required by previous legislation. Euronews reporters Valerie Gauriat and Davide Rafaelle Lobina travelled to Madrid to hear the testimonies of those who are affected by the law. Ezekiel: Gender transition ‘not a decision you take lightly’Ezekiel is a 23-year-old sports coach whose dream is to become a firefig…

