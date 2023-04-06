Lea DeLaria secretly marries Dalia Gladstone: ‘It’s not a big deal’

Lea DeLaria has secretly married her girlfriend Dalia Gladstone.

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star – who is best known for portraying inmate Carrie ‘Big Boo’ Black in the Netflix prison drama – confirmed the news this week when she described her significant other as her “wife”.

Lea was speaking to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column at the Miscast23 gala on Monday night (03.04.23) when she called Dalia her “wife”, and when quizzed about the couple’s wedding, she replied: “Aaaaaah … no comment.”

After it was jokingly suggested she couldn’t just say “no comment” about such big news, she playfully replied: “Yeah, we can if we want to.

“You’ll get over it. It’s not a big deal. Do not make this interview about this!

“I’m just an old-school queer. I don’t think everyone has to know my business.”

Lea was previously engaged to Chelsea Fairless in 2017, but they split up just days before their wedding.

They wrote on Instagram at the time: “Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative.

“We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support.”

The pair announced they had split by photoshopping themselves onto a wedding picture of the late David Gest and Liza Minnelli beside Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor, accompanied by Roxette’s 1987 hit song ‘It Must Have Been Love’.

Lea announced their engagement in February 2015, saying at the time: “It’s going to be in New York, but we’re still trying to find the spot! We’re going to do a night wedding and we’re going to go right to the dancing. It’s safe to say that is will be the event of the season, or a total s*** show.”