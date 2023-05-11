Charlize Theron Hurls Threat at Anti-Drag Critics During Telethon Event

mega

Actress Charlize Theron threatened that she would “f— up” any anti-drag critic, RadarOnlne.com has learned. She issued the fiery warning at the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon event.

Prerecorded messages and live performances from celebrities and members of the drag community were put on display as the event aimed to drum up awareness for legislation that attacked the art of drag, performers, and consumers.

mega

As the mother of a transgender child, Theron didn’t hold back when she was given the spotlight to address the anti-drag legislation and critics.

Theron put the energy being poured into the anti-drag laws into perspective by calling out other severe issues plaguing communities in the country. The actress said that children faced a greater danger from gun violence than drag queens.

mega

“We love you, queens!” Theron told the crowd. “We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you. And I will f— anybody up who is, like, trying to f— with anything with you guys.”

After Theron joked about going after those who targeted drag queens, the Mad Max star shifted her speech to a more somber tone as she addressed bigger issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

mega

“In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now,” Theron continued.

“If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person,” Theron said.

In the tense moment, Theron tried to add a bit of laughter by joking about her inability to do a popular drag performance move.

“F—, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably like, break my hip,” the actress teased.

mega

The outspoken ally ended her speech by asking attendees and viewers to “support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense going away like it should, all of these incredibly stupid policies.”

Theron’s message came four years after she revealed that her child was transgender.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” the actress told the Daily Mail in 2019. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!”

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” the proud mother added.