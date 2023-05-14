Megyn Kelly Criticizes Charlize Theron — Who Played The Former Fox Host on Screen — for ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ Telethon

mega mega

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly went after Charlize Theron over her support of drag queens and being against proposed legislation banning public drag performances, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Theron proclaimed, “We love you queens,” in a video message during the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon last week.

She told those fighting for drag performer’s rights, “We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you, and I will f*** anybody up who’s trying to f*** with anything with you guys.”

Kelly took the actress’ comments personally and went after her on the Friday episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

Kelly told her listeners, “Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f*** me up? … Because I’m 100 percent against her on this.”

“Yes, there’s fun drag queen shows. I’ve been to them. When we lived in Chicago, we went to one, and that was super fun. It was all adults,” she continued. “But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they’re happening in front of young children. So know what you’re supporting. Understand what we’re actually seeing out there, which can absolutely include the grooming of young children.”

The former Fox News host even brought up Theron’s own transgender daughter, Jackson, 11.

“Even [Theron] should be against this, trans kid or not.”

The telethon raised over $500,000 for LGBTQ+ charities in a single day.

The event included performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Jake Wesley Rogers, Bob the Drag Queen and more in a mix of live and taped appearances. Several celebrities such as Theron, Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho and Melissa McCarthy also spoke at the event, blasting legislatures aiming to restrict drag performances or ban them altogether.

The entire show is still available to purchase to stream at home with the possibility to make additional donations on the Drag Isn’t Dangerous GoFundMe page.

Kelly has a history with the Mad Max: Fury Road star after the actress portrayed her in Jay Roach’s 2019 film about Fox News and the “Me Too” movement, Bombshell.

Despite being nearly opposites politically, the 52-year-old SiriusXM host claimed to have a “weird connection” to the actress after the film’s release.

