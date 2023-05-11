Elliot Page shows off top surgery scars in shirtless photo: ‘So grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me’

Published by

New York Daily News

Actor Elliot Page feels “joy” thanks to gender-affirming care — and just in time for summer. “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer,” the 36-year-old transgender actor wrote on Instagram, along with a shirtless photo that proudly displayed scars from his chest masculinization surgery. Prior to undergoing his treatment, Page said he spent his summers wearing layers and being “oh so sweaty — constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.” Now, “it feels so f—ing good soaking in the sun.” “I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body,” Page added. “I am so…

