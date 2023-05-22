Cher Asks When She Will ‘Feel Old’ After 77th Birthday, Admits She’s ‘Dyslexic’ and Numbers ‘Are Hard’: ‘This Is Ridiculous’

MEGA

Aging like fine wine! Cher has made another trip around the sun, celebrating her 77th birthday on Saturday, May 20.

The Goddess of Pop took to social media on her special day in utter disbelief by her increasing age.

“Ok, will someone PLEASE tell me… When will I feel OLD?” Cher asked her 3.9 million Twitter followers on Saturday afternoon.

“This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I honestly can’t understand them,” quipped the “Believe” singer, who’s known for living a much-younger lifestyle than her peers.

“WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s,” Cher exclaimed, admitting, “I’m dyslexic & #’s are hard 4 me.” The mom-of-two — who shares Chaz Bono, 54, with ex-husband Sonny Bono, and Exeter Blue I, 46, with ex-husband Gregg Allman — then expressed gratitude for her fans who have stuck by her side through decades of award-winning music.

(Both of Cher’s exes are deceased. Sonny devastatingly died in 1998 at age 62 during a tragic skiing incident, while Gregg passed in 2017 at age 69 from liver cancer.)

“Thank you for staying, I know it’s been hard,” the “After All” vocalist wrote, before closing out the post “to go work out.”

“Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot,” Cher jokingly concluded.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star has used the social media app as a place to share her disregard for age in the past, specifically when she was dating her most recent boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37.

After haters criticized the former flames’ 40-year age gap, Cher took to Twitter to dish her feelings on the matter.

“Love doesn’t know math,” the “I Got You Babe” performer confessed during her steamy romance with Edwards — which lasted a short six months before their split was confirmed on Monday, May 1.

“I DONT GIVE AF**** WHAT ANYONE THINKS. I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone,” Cher insisted at the time.

Cher and Edwards first went public with their relationship in November 2022.