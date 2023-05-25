Madonna in the spotlight for Apple Fitness+ and Pride celebration

Published by

Mac World

Macworld Apple on Thursday announced that its Artist Fitness series on Apple Fitness+ will feature Madonna. The company will also celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month in June with a new series of workouts and meditations. On June 5, workouts featuring Madonna’s music will be available. Madonna had a style impact on pop culture as well as in music, so the trainers in each workout are taking the Madonna theme one step further by dressing in one of Madonna’s looks. For example, trainer Tyrell Désean is “rocking a white lace wedding dress” inspired by Madonna’s hit song “Like a Virgin.” Trainer Anja Garci…

Read More