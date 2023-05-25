Candace Owens: ‘You’re gay or you’re a pervert’ if you shop at Target over trans-inclusive wear

Published by

AlterNet

The Daily Wire host Candace Owens used a portion of her show Wednesday to spew anti-trans rhetoric in response to the conservative-led backlash Target is currently facing for selling transgender-inclusive items. Media Matters for America shared a clip of the right-wing pundit’s rant, which began with Owens saying, “Just in case you think that conservatives are wrong or are joking when we say this stuff is satanic, Target actually hired a satanic designer. I’m not kidding. This designer identifies as a Satanist.” She continued, “And what I can appreciate, at the very least, about someone like E…

Read More