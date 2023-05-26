Madonna Plotting To Get Arrested While Performing With Drag Queens During Tennessee Concert: Sources

MEGA

Madonna has plans to make her upcoming Celebration tour memorable and sources said she hopes to get arrested on stage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources revealed Madonna, 64, who once posed in handcuffs for her coffee-table book Sex, has big plans for her final stadium tour — including getting locked up.

“Madonna still knows how to press people’s buttons and enjoys it!” said a source. “She knows her success has as much to do with her ability to shock as with her talent, and that’s why she’s preparing to be arrested while performing with drag queens in Tennessee, where they have laws about it. To be slapped in cuffs onstage would be the highlight of her career.”

Back in the ‘90s, Madonna was nearly arrested during her Blonde Ambition tour. During her set, the pop star simulated a sexual act while singing Like A Virgin.

In May 1990, Madonna was scheduled to perform at Toronto’s SkyDome. Law enforcement arrived at the venue to inform Madonna’s team that if the singer performed the act in question, she would be arrested.

Madonna famously responded, “I’m not changing my f—— show.”

Last year, Madonna spoke about the issues during the tour. She revealed police had threatened to “arrest me three times” during the set of shows.

“Police threatened to arrest me three times as I traveled around the world performing ‘Like a Virgin’ during the Blonde Ambition tour,” she wrote. “The Vatican canceled all my shows in Rome! See how I paved the road for you b—–??”

The tour caused such controversy the Pope instructed followers not to attend Madonna’s concert. He labeled the show, “one of the most satanic shows in the history of humanity.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, insiders revealed Madonna has been taking preparation for this tour incredibly serious. Sources said Madonna even has plans to dissolve her face fillers to achieve a more natural look for when she appears on stage.

“Madonna’s hinted she wants more natural look and might be willing to get some of the fillers dissolved to speed up the process,” said an insider. “She’s desperate to undo some of the fillers and work she’s had done before she embarks on her tour.”