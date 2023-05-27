Michael Sasso resigns from Disney World oversight board

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michael Sasso, a Central Florida attorney, has resigned from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Disney World governing board he joined earlier this year. Sasso was one of five members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board of Supervisors, the governor-appointed board at the center of DeSantis’ dispute with Disney. Sasso has not publicly given a reason for his resignation. On Tuesday, DeSantis elevated his wife, Meredith Sasso, to the Florida Supreme Court. She was the chief judge of the Sixth District Circuit Court of Appeal. Spectrum News 13first reported Sasso’s resignatio…

