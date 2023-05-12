Madonna’s Body Gets Bruised Up During Tour Rehearsals as She Makes ‘Sacrifices’ for Her Fans: Photos

@madonna/instagram

Madonna‘s tour rehearsals are hardcore.

On Thursday, May 11, the Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photos showing off her bruised-up body.

@madonna/instagram

“Sacrifice,” Madonna wrote across the first image — which featured a close-up shot of her forearm and thighs.

The “Material Girl” singer seemed to reference the dedicated work she has been putting into preparing for her upcoming tour, titled The Celebration Tour, set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.

@madonna/instagram

Madonna’s second snap highlighted her overgrown roots, as she wore over-the-knee socks and a baggy sleeveless T-shirt while revealing multiple dark bruises on the top half of her legs.

Another image captured the 64-year-old’s body from a separate angle of the pop sensation sitting on a chair with her microphone in hand.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The mother-of-six continued to pose for pictures, this time pouting her lips and slightly sticking out her tongue while staring at the camera through a pair of glasses with both hands on her knees.

Madonna’s world tour is just two months away and fans are overly excited to watch the icon perform four decades worth of award-winning music.

@madonna/instagram

“Come join the party! 🎉💃🏼🎵🕺🏾🎤,” the “Like a Virgin” vocalist announced on Tuesday, January 17, following months of speculation about the covert series.

Not only will Madonna be performing “as many songs as possible” throughout the highly-anticipated show, she will also be wearing “updated versions” of her iconic cone bra and other unforgettable designer outfits from the singer’s past, as OK! previously reported.

“Madonna will be reflecting on her entire career in the tour and that won’t just be the music — it will be the clothes too,” a source spilled back in March of the generational idol.

“She has been a trailblazer with her fashion and is getting a lot of her designer friends involved in helping her,” the insider added.

Madonna has let her fans in on the fun, as she recently shared photos from a trip to her storage archives with Jean Paul Gaultier in preparation for her upcoming tour.