New resolution pushes back against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s homophobia

Published by

Raw Story

A California congressman on Friday pushed back against a colleague’s recent homophobic remark by introducing a new resolution that recognizes the contributions of LGBTQ+ parents, The Advocate reports. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) introduced the Honoring All Families resolution in response to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s assertion last month that a gay person who is the stepmother of two isn’t really a mother. Greene made the comment at an April 26 House Select Subcommittee on the pandemic during American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten’s testimony. Greene said Weingarten wasn’t qual…

Read More