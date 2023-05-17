More violence, more equality: What’s the current state of LGBTQ rights in Europe?

Published by

Euronews (English)

Anti-LGBTQ violence is here, it’s everywhere, and it isn’t going away any time soon — at least, that’s the latest assessment made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement released on the eve of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT), which the world celebrates on 17 May. In a stinging condemnation of enduring global anti-LGBTQ prejudice, the UN chief urged countries to end the criminalisation and systemic oppression of queer people. “Being yourself should never be a crime,” Guterres stated. “We cannot and will not move backwards.” The current state of…

