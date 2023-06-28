Who’s your favourite Superman? We ranked all the actors to play him on film (including the new one)

Actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast to play Superman and Lois Lane in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. There has been much speculation over who would fill Superman's shoes after Henry Cavill was dropped from the superhero franchise last year. The film, due for release in the summer of 2025, is part of an ambitious 10-year plan to revamp the DC superhero brand. Superman: Legacy, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his Kryptonian alien heritage and his small-town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent. Superman through the ages Only three actors have …

