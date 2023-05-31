Raven-Symoné Admits She Makes All Her Dates Sign NDAs ‘Before the Naughty Time Comes’

mega

Dating Raven-Symoné isn’t easy!

During on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in late May, the 37-year-old revealed why she makes anyone she’s been romantically involved with sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

“All of my relationships, especially — obviously — when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” the actress, who is now married to Miranda Pearman-Maday, told Howie Mandel during their candid conversation. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

The TV host then asked the star what made her decide to serve the papers in the first place.

“Before the naughty times come,” she stated.

“No, I’m serious — right before naughty time comes,” she added. “Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays. It’s true though nowadays, hashtags, real life, they change the dynamic of having an intimate relationship with somebody.”

The Disney Channel alum, who tied the knot in 2020, shared what it was like to ask Pearman-Maday to sign the legal documents.

“We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” she noted. “She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

“I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda,” she added.

Pearman-Maday immediately felt a spark the That’s So Raven alum, which is why she didn’t “understand” why she needed to fill out the paperwork in the first place. Ultimately, Pearman-Maday came around.

“We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood.’ She knows who she is. So she did it,” she shared.

These days, the singer is happier than ever with her lady.

“Miranda, she talks differently,” she gushed. “She asks me questions like I’ve never been asked before but then has wonderful conversation to go with it after — no judgment. She has her own flaws that she’s allowing me to help her with and vice versa.”