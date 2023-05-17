There’s ‘nothing more timid’ than a man watching porn, Josh Hawley says in ‘Manhood’ book

Published by

The Kansas City Star

WASHINGTON — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley suspects that most young, unmarried men view watching pornography as an example of manliness. But in his new book, the Republican says men who watch porn aren’t really men at all. “Nothing could be more timid or weak, more sterile, than a man, alone, staring at porn on his phone,” Hawley wrote. “There is no risk involved, no exposure to hardship or danger in the least. It is, as (sociologist Mark) Regenerus calls it, cheap sex. And it cheapens everyone involved.” Hawley’s opposition to pornography — and his call to men to resist the temptation to watch it…

Read More