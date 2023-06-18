A neuroscientist explains why Trump extremists will grow violent as Election 2024 approaches

Published by

Raw Story

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, we can expect tensions between the political left and right to intensify. That being said, it’s essential to understand the psychological forces at play that may predict a rise not just in disagreement, but in violence. The social psychology theory known as terror management theory offers a powerful lens through which to view the growing polarity and potential hostility, and how that could manifest as violence depending on what happens with Donald Trump — legally and politically — in the coming year. Terror management theory explains how exist…

Read More