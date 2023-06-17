Former Punchline-Artist Rebecca Black is Getting OK Reviews; Came Out Queer; And Isn’t 1-Hit Wonder Heinz (and You?) Seem to Think She Is

Rebecca Black’s journey in the music industry is turning out to be not so much the “1-hit wonder” narrative in spite of Heinz tapping her to joint certain others clearly in the club. (and who wouldn’t for their own version of Ranch?). She has been navigating her way through a complex landscape of public opinion, reinventing her sound, and embracing her queer identity.



Rebecca Black, once known primarily for her viral song “Friday,” has been reinventing herself over the past few years. She started her comeback in 2021 with a hyperpop remix of “Friday,” produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, featuring Big Freedia, Dorian Electra, and the brotronica duo 3OH!3.

Her 2023 debut album, “Let Her Burn” did get some mixed reviews, but was a real big step to craft a new image, sucking up influences from Katy Perry to Ariana Grande and Charli XCX.

Her look has matured and self-describing as a “queer-celebrated,” Mexican-American, “iconic queer creator”​​ she’s come out and added layers.

when katy and gaga become the only 2 people to genuinely try to lift u up as a kid when the rest of the world is shitting on u, u have no choice but to serve cunt when u grow up there i said it! https://t.co/q7z8eBfrsi — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 16, 2023

Rebecca Black – Let Her Burn pic.twitter.com/XhFpnEL4B2 — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) January 24, 2023

