Disney star Alyson Stoner ‘fired’ from show after coming out ‘They thought I’d be unsafe with kids!’

Alyson Stoner was “fired from a children's show” after coming out. The 29-year-old star made multiple appearances in Disney Channel in the mid-to-late 2000s in hits such as ‘Camp Rock' and ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' but was allegedly dismissed from a job in later years after publicly coming out as queer over “safety concerns” for children. Speaking on' I'm Literally Screaming with Spencewuah', Alyson said: “There were other pressures and considerations for me to be public. I felt like ‘OK, I wanna do this.' But I spoke to my managers about it, who happened to be Christians, and so I was…

