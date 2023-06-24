Madonna hails twin daughters ‘Kweens’ at elementary school graduation

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Madonna has hailed her twin daughters “Kweens” at their elementary school graduation. The Queen of Pop, 64, marked 10-year-old Stella's and Estere's big day by sharing a photo of the pair on her Instagram stories showing them grinning and holding two bouquets of flowers. Madonna captioned the image of her girls wearing blue caps and gowns: “2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!” Stella and Estere are the ‘Material Girl' singer's youngest children, who she adopted from Malawi six years ago. She also has daughters Lourdes, 26, and Chifundo, 17, and sons Rocco, 22, and 17-year-old David. Madonna adopted…

