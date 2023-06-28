Madonna hospitalized for several days, tour postponed

Published by

AFP

New York (AFP) – Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement Wednesday. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” he said. “A full recovery is expected.” Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon's “Celebrations” tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice. The global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to her more than four-decade long career. Stops in the United States were to include…

Read More