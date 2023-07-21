The Miami Splurge: Crafting an LGBTQ Visit Surging With Service and Style

Photo courtesy of Byblos Miami

Miami dazzles. It's not a huge exaggeration to say “turquoise waters meet golden sands” and the fantasia of Miami Beach has been the canvas for multiple generations, diasporas and other populations. The locals know how to do luxury, all kinds of it, under-stated, gold-plated, ostentacious, family-style, vida de jet set, or of course your run of the mill “vivir a lo grande” (living large). Whether you're dipping a toe in the Luxury lifestyle or regularly swim in this pool, our guide to an extravagant LGBTQ visit should start you off in the style you'll all too soon grow accustomed to. Miami doesn't aspire. It is there. And now you are too!

Be sure to check out our other areas specific guides linked thorugh this one as there are plenty of other high-end hotels, exceptional dining experiences, glamorous night spots and events among them. We've put out 5 of these posts so far and will wrap them up in the coming days. But first settle into the crème de la crème, the finest things in a Miami life for those who want — or need — the very best. You too can be part of the splendor and grandeur of Miami, for a meal, a day, a week, the r5est of your life.

Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Luxe Sanctuaries: Miami's Premier Hotels for LGBTQ Luxury Travelers

1 HOTEL SOUTH BEACH: More than a hotel, this sanctuary is built on luxurious sustainability, wellness, eco and organic practices, with over 600 feet of private beach, and offers 7 locally-sourced dining options. Here, being spoiled means being surrounded by beauty at all times, holistic health and clear blue waters at every turn.

THE SETAI: Beach service with jet skis for rent, a signature spa, three climate-controlled infinity pools, and solar-powered outdoor culinary stations, are all part of an unparalleled, luxury-packed 5-star oceanfront experience with an undivided attention to detail.

Photo courtesy of The Setai Miami Beach

Elevated Experiences: Unforgettable LGBTQ Nights in Miami

JAYA BAR @ THE SETAI: Located in the Setai Hotel, Jaya Bar's mother or pearl bar, Asian twist, and vast selection of Japanese whiskies and crafted spirits, makes it a stunning destination full of old-world glamour. For a decadent treat, try the Gold Martini – made with real gold (and priced accordingly).

SCORE: With top international DJs, and much-anticipated special events throughout the year, SCORE turns 25 this year – firmly positioning it as the #1 gay bar and nightclub, and possibly largest disco ball, in Miami, and the perfect place to dance the night away.

Photo courtesy The Setai Miami Beach

Photo courtesy of South Beach Jazz Festival

Mark Your Calendar: Miami's Premier LGBTQ Event Lineup

SOUTH BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL: Presented by Power Access, with its message and mission of disability awareness throughout the festival, the South Beach Jazz Festival offers 4 days, world-class performances, multiple venues, and free and ticketed events. (January 4-7, 2024)

OUTSHINE FILM FESTIVAL: Cinephiles flock to Outshine Film Festival, with more than 20 years of the best of LGBTQ+ film, and the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festival in Florida. (April)

MIAMI FASHION WEEK: Live shows, social events, all night after-parties, and mingling with other fashionistas at l'Atelier. If that doesn't entice you, did we mention swimwear shows? (November, dates TBA)

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW: An annual must-attend for yachting enthusiasts who's go-to ocean adventure is not a mainstream cruise line, the Miami International Boat Show offers landlocked exhibitions at the Miami Beach Convention Center, and in-water demonstrations at marinas throughout Greater Miami. (February 14-18, 2024)

Photo courtesy Byblos Miami

Culinary Delights: Exquisite Dining Experiences for LGBTQ Foodies in Miami

BYBLOS MIAMI: Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, married to traditional and local ingredients, meet in a stunning Minoan-inspired interior.

KOMODO: With its celebrity following, Southeast Asian flavors and a contemporary vibe, this Brickell neighborhood restaurant offers three levels of indoor/outdoor spaces.

PLNTHOUSE: If you're staying at the 1 Hotel South Beach (open to hotel guests only), this organic plant-based and local organic yummy-ness is not to be missed. Open daily, but closes at 6.

Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

Shop in Style: The Best Boutiques and Stores for LGBTQ Shoppers in Miami

BRICKELL CITY CENTER: With French candles from Diptyque, Renaissance-era fragrances from Santa Maria Novella in Florence, swimsuits from Vilebrequin, or ultra-luxury watches from Richard Mille, and a lot more… bring the Platinum card. You'll also find fine dining and entertainment in this three story, cosmopolitan, dangerously tempting destination.

WEBSTER: This trendy 3-story boutique sells high-end designer wear in a sunlit art deco venue with a rooftop deck, and curated collections for the best-heeled locals and guests in Miami.

BAL HARBOUR SHOPS: Dubbed “high-fashion heaven,” this shopping destination in swanky Bal Harbour might be just the cure for that itch to indulge, with world-famous designer boutiques.

Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

Re-find Refined Miami's Art Deco District and Tranquil Botanical Gardens

ART DECO HISTORIC DISTRICT: With over 800 Art Deco buildings in one square mile in South Beach, to best enjoy its significance and highlights, join the Art Deco Walking Tour by the Miami Design Preservation League, led by its knowledgable and always fun docents.

MIAMI BOTANICAL GARDEN: Who doesn't like a good koi pond, and quiet place to get away from more boisterous crowds? Look no further than Miami's Botanical Garden for a peaceful walking meditation, while enjoying heavenly weather year-round.

Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

Photo courtesy of the GMCVB

Privacy, Serenity, Exclusivity on the Sea and Sand

CHARTERED YACHTS: If you want to venture off the private beach at your hotel, what better way to see Miami and pamper yourself than by roaming the crystal blue waters on a private yacht, even if its rented.

BAL HARBOUR BEACH: A pristine stretch of sand with crystal-clear water and a tranquil atmosphere, Bal Harbour Beach is located one of the most upscale areas in Greater Miami, and an envious change of scenery.

This series of guides is sponsored by the GMCVB, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.