New V&A show ‘DIVA’ salutes and studies top stars



UK Published by Reuters UK

By Hanna Rantala LONDON (Reuters) – London's Victoria and Albert Museum draws inspiration from some of the world's best-known performers for its summer exhibition, celebrating their talent, creativity and influence. Titled “DIVA”, the exhibition features some 60 costumes and 250 items from screen sirens and stage stars from the 19th century to today, many displayed for the first time. Highlights include a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in the 1959 film “Some Like it Hot”, Maria Callas' costumes from her first and last performances at The Royal Opera House and Franco Zeffirelli's “Tosca” in 1964,…

Read More